Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Acknowledges Cheating Allegations, Doesn't Deny

Vice President Kamala Harris Husband Doesn't Deny He Cheated on First Wife

Kamala Harris' husband's seemingly confirming infidelity rumors ... writing a statement where he doesn't outright deny he cheated on his first wife.

Here's the deal ... reports from conservative media figures have swirled for a while now, claiming Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife -- Kerstin Emhoff -- with his daughter's nanny, and also got her pregnant.

Daily Mail did some digging and wrote their own exposé ... citing a close friend of the nanny's who they say confirmed the story to them.

While many still didn't believe it ... turns out the rumors may have some truth to them -- with Emhoff himself addressing them in an exclusive statement to CNN hours after DM published their story.

DE says, "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side."

So, not an outright acknowledgment... but, he's not blasting the rumors as untrue or baseless -- seemingly confirming they're true.

Plus, CNN adds they asked a spokesperson for the Harris Campaign point blank if they were denying the basic facts of Daily Mail's story ... the spokesperson declined to comment.

Kamala and Doug met in 2013 -- five years after his divorce from Kerstin -- and, they married the following year. Harris became stepmom to Emhoff's two kids ... a fact many mentioned in the aftermath of J.D. Vance's childless cat lady comments.

