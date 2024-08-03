Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Acknowledges Cheating Allegations, Doesn't Deny

Kamala Harris' husband's seemingly confirming infidelity rumors ... writing a statement where he doesn't outright deny he cheated on his first wife.

Here's the deal ... reports from conservative media figures have swirled for a while now, claiming Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife -- Kerstin Emhoff -- with his daughter's nanny, and also got her pregnant.

Daily Mail did some digging and wrote their own exposé ... citing a close friend of the nanny's who they say confirmed the story to them.

While many still didn't believe it ... turns out the rumors may have some truth to them -- with Emhoff himself addressing them in an exclusive statement to CNN hours after DM published their story.

DE says, "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side."

So, not an outright acknowledgment... but, he's not blasting the rumors as untrue or baseless -- seemingly confirming they're true.

Plus, CNN adds they asked a spokesperson for the Harris Campaign point blank if they were denying the basic facts of Daily Mail's story ... the spokesperson declined to comment.