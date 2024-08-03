CatCon Arrives at Pasadena Convention Center Without J.D. Vance

California's furry felines will be out in force all weekend at CatCon -- but one person who probably won't be making a cameo is J.D. Vance!

As you know, Donald Trump's Republican VP pick put his foot in his mouth in a recently resurfaced 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Kamala Harris and other U.S. leaders as "childless cat ladies," mainly on the Democratic side.

Play video content 2021 Fox News

Of course, Vance's statement didn't sit well with Kamala -- the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee -- and other liberals who have blasted the Ohio senator ever since the clip started circulating again.

Just that alone should be enough to dissuade J.D. from making a pit stop on the campaign trail at CatCon so he can avoid all the catty people attending the event.

It all kicks off Saturday morning at the Pasadena Convention Center and extends through Sunday afternoon.

CatCon president Susan Michals says she's trying to build a community for cat enthusiasts and, for the most part, she has succeeded.

Over the past 9 years since CatCon has been a thing, cat lovers from all 50 states and 24 countries have shown up at the conventions -- and last year's get-together was sold out. Meow!

Back to J.D. ... Michals told a local news outlet that her ultimate goal is to debunk the "cat lady myth" while promoting a positive and more modern image of those who adore the little kitties.