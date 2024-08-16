J.D. Vance Campaign Plane Malfunction Forces Emergency Landing

J.D. Vance's campaign plane, a Boeing 737 known as "Trump Force Two," has made an emergency landing ... adding to the year's already lengthy list of the company's jet issues.

The Ohio senator and his team were forced to touch back down in Milwaukee Friday ... after a door-seal malfunction was detected shortly after takeoff, his campaign rep Taylor Van Kirk confirmed.

JD Vance has landed near Cincinatti after a mid-air emergency forced his campaign plane to return to the Milwaukee airport shortly after takeoff. The plane was on the tarmac in Milwaukee for just under an hour. pic.twitter.com/6y27GC268l — Chris Cameron (@ChrisCameronNYT) August 16, 2024 @ChrisCameronNYT

The Vice Presidential hopeful was in Wisconsin -- a crucial swing state heading into November's Presidential election -- to attend a campaign event, where he spoke to the Milwaukee Police Association.

Vance -- who was traveling with his wife, Usha Vance, their dog, and staffers -- was en route to his hometown of Cincinnati before the plane circled back to the tarmac.

JD Vance's plane just departed for a second time from Milwaukee headed for Cincinnati after coming back "due to a possible issue with the aircraft," according to a airport spokesperson. Airport says plane taxied w/out incident "under it's own power" pic.twitter.com/bhPN6juTQ2 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 16, 2024 @mattsmith_news

The emergency didn't derail their travel plans for long, however ... the issue was resolved in under an hour, allowing the flight to take off for the Queen City once more.

Boeing flights have been heavily scrutinized this year, especially the 737 Max ... after an Alaska Airlines flight had its door-plug blowout while in midair in January.

There have been a number of plane issues for Boeing flights since then ... including a United plane losing its tire, a Southwest Airlines flight's engine cover ripping off, and a Transair Boeing 737 catching fire on the runway.