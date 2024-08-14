J.D. Vance Agrees Grandmas Raising Kids Is Purpose of Postmenopausal Women

Play video content The Portal

J.D. Vance seems to hold the opinion women who are too old to have kids exist on this Earth solely to help younger generations take care of their kids.

Donald Trump's running mate agreed with that basic sentiment during an April 2020 appearance on "The Portal" podcast, when host Eric Weinstein claimed grandmothers raising their grandkids is "the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female."

The Republican Senator from Ohio was talking about the benefits of having his wife's mother help take care of their newborn son when Weinstein made his claim ... and Vance agreed.

While the interview is over 4 years old at this point, it's getting resurfaced now ... on the heels of Vance's "childless cat lady" controversy.

Also in the April 2020 podcast, Vance agrees when Weinstein says grandparents helping raise their grandkids is a "weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman."

J.D. and his wife Usha share 3 kids together ... Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel ... and he says his mother-in-law took a sabbatical from her job as a biology professor in California to move in with them in Ohio and take care of their kid for a year.

Vance argues it's not what liberals want people to do in this country ... but he feels "it's just what you do."