Boeing 737 Plane Catches on Fire in Senegal After Failed Takeoff Attempt

Yet another Boeing plane is in the news again after multiple mishaps in recent months -- and this time ... it ended with the aircraft partially on fire ... and people running for their lives.

Check out this wild footage that shows a 737 tilted off a runway at the Blaise Diagne airport near the capital of Dakar Thursday -- and more importantly ... shows flames shooting out from the left engine as emergency crews rush over to put the fire out.

It's pretty dramatic, as you can actually see people fleeing from the scene as they rush to get out of the airplane -- and yes, it's an absolute panic ... appropriately so, considering what's going on.

Unclear what exactly caused the plane to go down -- or how high up it got in the air before coming back down to Earth -- but the aircraft is reported to have skidded into a brush area nearby ... and the aftermath photos are jarring.

You can see the left engine totally burnt to a crisp ... and while a good handful of the 78 passengers aboard were injured -- it doesn't sound like anyone was hospitalized, and nobody died either.

Flights from the airport were suspended as investigators dig into the cause. Of course, this is troubling to see in light of what's been going on with Boeing-manufactured planes in general.

