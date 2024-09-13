Gen-Z Swifties Reveal If Taylor Swift's Harris Endorsement Influences Their Vote

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris isn't moving the needle for all of her rabidly loyal fans -- several Swifties are sticking with their original plan to vote for Donald Trump.

Following the singer's announcement after Tuesday night's presidential debate, we spoke with 10 Gen-Z Swifties who will be voting for the first time this election.

As expected, some voiced support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, citing Taylor's endorsement.

Two of them admitted they were waiting to hear who Taylor endorsed, because they look to her as an idol and care about her opinion.

Of those 2 particular Swifties, only one was considering voting for Trump, having grown up in a pro-Trump household -- but he said Taylor's endorsement changed his mind.

The other doesn't follow politics, was leaning Kamala ... and said they might have voted for Trump if -- in some parallel universe -- Taylor chose to back him instead.

Two other Tay Tay fans told us they were firmly pro-Kamala, regardless of who their idol endorsed.

However, 4 fans who identify as Swifties for Trump, made it clear the singer was not going to change their minds ... pledging their continued support for Trump.

One still loves her, and another will remain a fan -- but, the third told us they plan to sell their TS merch. The fourth is going full scorched earth ... burning their Taylor vinyl records, T-shirts and songbooks.

It's worth nothing 3 of the 4 live in solidly red states -- FL, TX, and IN -- and one lives in blue Washington state.

This Swiftie isn't alone in their action either, as other fans have taken to social media to show themselves burning their merch and other Swift-centric possessions as well.

So, Trump might have had a point when he said Swift would "pay a price" for her endorsement -- though, let's be clear, the vast majority of her army's still standing strong.

Really, beyond the 2 outliers ... the rest made it clear they're still fans, and weren't surprised by Taylor's decision ... given her past endorsement of President Joe Biden, and the liberal viewpoints she shared in her Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana."

BTW, others we spoke to noted they were indifferent about who Taylor endorsed, as they're not voting based on their fave singer's opinion.