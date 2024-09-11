Voting Info Site Sees 100% Upsurge After Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Taylor Swift’s influence is making waves in politics, whether Donald Trump likes it or not -- because a nonprofit organization has seen a massive recent surge in people signing up to vote using their online registration tool.

Celina Stewart, CEO of the League of Women Voters, tells TMZ that in the past two days -- which includes Taylor’s Kamala Harris Tuesday night endorsement -- they’ve seen a nearly 100% increase in people using the voter-registration tool on VOTE411.org, a go-to resource for all things election-related.

What’s more, Celina tells us they’ve noticed a big shift in user demographics. On Monday, the biggest age group was 55-to-65-year-olds -- but by Wednesday, the largest group was 18-to-24-year-olds.

Celina adds whenever a celeb like Taylor promotes their platform to boost civic participation, it’s a "win for democracy." So, she and her team are giving Taylor major props for encouraging Swifties and others to research candidates and issues this election season.

Former Tennessee congressman Jim Cooper earlier Wednesday reiterated how much of an impact Taylor’s influence can have in the political field, something he told us he knows firsthand.