Former TN Rep. Jim Cooper Says Taylor Swift's Endorsement Better Than Financial Donation

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris is more valuable than any financial donation, says a former Tennessee congressman who’s seen Swift's star power work wonders for his own campaign.

Jim Cooper, who Swift endorsed for the U.S. House of Representatives back in 2018, tells TMZ ... though the star didn’t contribute cash to his campaign, her endorsement was more than worth its weight in gold.

He says it was a massive boost for his election, so he’s confident Kamala will appreciate the push just as much.

Cooper points out Taylor's huge 283 million IG following makes a real difference in potential turnout, especially with young voters.

He tells us Taylor's impact also extends to older folks, like parents and grandparents of Swifties, who are invested in the next gen's future.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cooper's calling out young folks to make sure they don’t just talk the talk -- time to walk the walk and hit the polls!

He says Taylor picked a prime time to endorse, because everyone was hooked on the debate Tuesday night ... so her involvement delivered a one-two punch.