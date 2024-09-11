Caitlin Clark Appears To Endorse Kamala Harris With 'Like' On Taylor Swift Post

Taylor Swift wasn't the only megastar to throw her support behind Kamala Harris after Tuesday night's debate ... Caitlin Clark sure seemed to show she's got the VP's back in the race against Donald Trump as well.

Check out Swift's now-famous Instagram post -- Clark put a big ole heart on the love letter to Harris ... suggesting she, too, will be casting her vote for the Democratic Party's nominee in November.

The 22-year-old WNBA phenom hadn't previously indicated which way she'd go.

Meanwhile, Clark's boyfriend, Indiana Pacers assistant Luke McCaffery, had already pledged his allegiance to Harris ... when he shared one of her campaign videos on his Instagram Stories earlier this year.

Of course, the Indiana Fever rookie was hardly the only one to cosign Swift's post ... as of Wednesday morning, it had more than EIGHT MILLION likes on the social media platform. Some of those hearts included notable names like Kylie Kelce -- Jason Kelce's wife -- and Jena Sims Koepka -- the spouse of golf star Brooks Koepka.

On X, Magic Johnson showed his love for Harris following her performance in Philadelphia, writing, "I love the fact that Vice President Harris is compassionate and wants a government for all people regardless of race, language, sexual orientation, or party lines."