Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Dishonest' ABC After Debate Loss

Play video content Fox News

Donald Trump is convinced he won Tuesday night's presidential debate against Kamala Harris ... but he's accusing the network that hosted the event of bias.

The former prez called into "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning, where he ripped into ABC News for holding, what he called, a "rigged" debate.

Check out the vid ... Trump slammed the ABC network for being "dishonest" after debate moderators chose not to correct Harris over one remark -- specifically, Trump took issue with Harris villainizing his use of the phrase "bloodbath," claiming he was referring to the economy -- not endorsing rioting.

As he continued, DJT called on the Federal Communications Commission to take away ABC's license to operate a news organization. The FCC licenses and regulates broadcast stations and networks.

He noted ... "ABC took a big hit last night. I mean, to be honest, they are a news organization, they have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that."

Trump felt he articulated his points in a "perfect" way, accusing ABC News moderators of working against him.

Trump claimed he won the war of words by a landslide.

He continued ... "I've been told I'm a good debater. It was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate, I think."

That's debatable ... the consensus online overwhelmingly paints Harris as the victor -- especially after she secured pop star Taylor Swift's endorsement.