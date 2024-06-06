Pharrell LEGO Biopic Features Snoop, Kendrick, Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani and More

Pharrell Williams is maximizing his love for LEGO, using it to tell his career in motion picture form -- and several of his fellow artists got transformed into the toys to bring the film to life!

Skateboard P and Focus Features released the official trailer Thursday for his upcoming biopic, "Piece by Piece" ... led by Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, the film is a cross between "The Lego Movie" and the old VH-1 series, "Behind the Music."

Interviews were shot largely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they wrangled some big ones -- Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, N.O.R.E., Teddy Riley and Snoop Dogg all make cameos.

On top of that, the flick will also feature new music!!!

Pharrell tells Variety he and his Neptunes co-producer Chad Hugo made a batch of new songs featuring him and other artists ... so, it seems talk of beef between them was overblown.