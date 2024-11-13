Pharrell Williams Denies Dissing Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Pharrell Williams criticized music stars on both sides of the aisle campaigning for their presidential picks ahead of the election ... but is flat-out denying he was gunning at Taylor Swift!!!

The superproducer-turned-Louis Vuitton fashion czar made the political slam a week after TS publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, naturally angering the Swifties.

In a new interview with GQ, Pharrell laughed off the backlash ... "I love Taylor. She knows that."

Pharrell reiterated he never said Taylor's name, and later swore his affinity to her ... his fashion savvy guided him to buy a "1989" Taylor Swift T-shirt online and wear it tucked into his jeans.

He's not backing down from his neutral stance that politics can suck evenly ... Pharrell called the TS backlash "some right-wing troll shit" before later copping to the fact that right and left wings are attached to the same bird.