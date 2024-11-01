Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tyler, The Creator Calls Out 'Racist Ass' Swifties For Bringing Up Old Lyrics

Tyler, The Creator cursed out Taylor Swift's Swifties for bringing up his old lyrics in hopes of getting him canceled ... he's doubling down on his wildest words!!!

On Halloween, Tyler surprised his Boston fans with a “Chromakopia” album concert to promote his latest project after he defiantly released it Monday -- against music industry standards.

He got especially defiant addressing the Swifties on top of the Converse Flagship Store -- "I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass ... Bitch, go listen to 'Tron Cat' -- I don't give a f***!!!"

In case you forgot, "Tron Cat" was 20-year-old Tyler rapping about raping pregnant women, chronic masturbation, and igniting more domestic violence from Chris Brown.

He threatened the Swifties -- saying he'd return to that mode in the blink of an eye if they push him to the edge!!!

Whether the Swifties like it or not, Tyler's "Chromakopia" movement looks to be a success. The album is supposed to pull in big numbers, being projected to hit the Billboard 200 charts next week.

