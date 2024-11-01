Tyler, The Creator Calls Out 'Racist Ass' Swifties For Bringing Up Old Lyrics

Tyler, The Creator cursed out Taylor Swift's Swifties for bringing up his old lyrics in hopes of getting him canceled ... he's doubling down on his wildest words!!!

On Halloween, Tyler surprised his Boston fans with a “Chromakopia” album concert to promote his latest project after he defiantly released it Monday -- against music industry standards.

Tyler, The Creator addresses “Swifties” bringing up old lyrics trying to cancel him online. pic.twitter.com/ID9BTsPEPN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2024 @PopCrave

He got especially defiant addressing the Swifties on top of the Converse Flagship Store -- "I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass ... Bitch, go listen to 'Tron Cat' -- I don't give a f***!!!"

In case you forgot, "Tron Cat" was 20-year-old Tyler rapping about raping pregnant women, chronic masturbation, and igniting more domestic violence from Chris Brown.

He threatened the Swifties -- saying he'd return to that mode in the blink of an eye if they push him to the edge!!!

Tyler, The Creator's 'CHROMAKOPIA' forecast has been updated to 250K+ for partial week, with a #1 debut on the Billboard 200.@HITSDD teases the album could increase to close to 300K in its first four days. pic.twitter.com/Gu9CL2kOtw — chart data (@chartdata) October 29, 2024 @chartdata