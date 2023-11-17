Tyler, The Creator Calls for Rappers to Nix Hot Ones, Shopping Interviews

UPDATE

1:57 PM PT -- After seeing the interview clip go viral, Tyler, The Creator is sending an olive branch to "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans for using the show as a scapegoat for hip hop's nonsense.

Tyler explained he's actually a fan of the show and simply used it as a loose example because it was at the top of his mind ... although "deep-throating" wings is clearly a bar!!!

No sorry for the sneakerheads, though. Joe La Puma, looks like you're on your own.

Tyler, The Creator is fed up with rappers and their lifestyle interviews ... mainly the ones found on Complex's channel involving scarfing down chicken wings and dropping thousands on new shoes!!! 😬

Midway through his sit down with Nardwuar, Tyler went on a bit of a tangent about the state of music ... explaining why he goes in-depth detailing his art.

He got a little ticked off as he criticized artists for feeding into the social media system and hopping on platforms to go "f***in' sneaker shopping" -- or even "deep-throating" hot wings for an hour!!!

Complex has been wooing audiences with their "Sneaker Shopping" and "Hot Ones" series for years featuring tons of celebrity guests -- but Tyler's letting it be known he's not that dude.

The way he sees it, artists are wasting precious time with chicken and sneakers when they should be discussing that 15-track album ... before it crashes and burns on Billboard.

Lil Yachty says hip-hop is in a terrible place right now: “it’s a lot of quick low-quality music being put out” pic.twitter.com/X22OFn2tQb — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 11, 2023 @SaycheeseDGTL

We've seen plenty of artists complain about rap's quality these days ... ranging from current-gen artists such as Lil Yachty to veterans like Xzibit.

But, Tyler's beef is a little different -- regardless of the music quality, he's imploring rappers to up their game when it comes to promoting that music.

More focused interviews don't sound like a horrible idea.