Layzie Bone and Xzibit Slam Today's Hip Hop: 'It's a Mockery'

Hip hop legends Layzie Bone and Xzibit are particularly riled up about the quality of today's music, but unlike most haters, they're at least offering solutions to go along with their customer complaints!!!

They were part of a panel discussion Thursday night, moderated by Justin Hunte and organized by Layzie's manager Steve Lobel in conjunction with the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance. The event was planned as a celebration of hip hop's 50th anniversary ... but it quickly turned into a convo about how to save the culture.

Layzie encouraged an aspiring female rapper to be true to herself, but didn't hold his tongue in discrediting a lot of the content some female rappers have used to get ahead in the current era. He clearly thinks social media is a big part of the problem, as Layzie flipped IG the bird at one point.

Xzibit called today's rap music "a mockery," and named the issues he says impact hip hop on a larger scale. For instance, he says the internet allows anyone to masquerade as a rapper without actually honing the craft.

Xzibit blames past generations for not unionizing and learning to own their property, and says he's still pursuing legal action against Sony/Columbia Records with Steve's help.