Dionne Warwick Feels Connected to Hip Hop Community After Doja Cat's #1 Hit

Dionne Warwick's voice was the secret sauce behind Doja Cat's new chart-topper "Paint the Town Red" -- a "Hip Hop" honor she's not taking lightly!!!

The R&B legend relayed her excitement with TMZ Hip Hop telling us, “It’s really wonderful to be able to say, "I am now a viable entity in the hip hop genre and am now a rapper!!! Who knew I would be saying that at this time in my life???"

"I am thrilled that these youngsters who are recording today have decided to listen to some really good stuff of the old folks and discover us and are keeping us alive!!!

"PTTR" also marks Dionne's first return atop the Billboard Hot 100 since 1986's "That's What's Friends Are For" made the world feel good, proving not all generation clashes spell the doom of humanity.

She concluded by wishing her successor good fortune ... "I certainly hope Doja Cat’s recording of 'Paint the Town Red' is as lucky and good to her as 'Walk on By' has been to me!!!”