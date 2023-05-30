Tyler, the Creator Teases Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 in Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar's 'Hillbillies'

Cousin duo Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar just boosted the stock of their pgLang label ... with a carefree new collaboration that spells free promo for Tyler, The Creator!!!

On Tuesday, Keem fired off the Neal Farmer-directed "The Hillbillies" music video ... which patches together tour footage from Kendrick's The Big Steppers Tour and other hijinks, including clowning around in hotel lobbies and binging on video games.

The zany clip leads them to post up in front of Dodger Stadium with Tyler, who officially reveals his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will return later this year after being unplugged since 2019 when Drake was mercilessly booed while performing.

CFG has boasted the likes of Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Snoop Dogg, SZA, and the late Mac Miller on its stage over the years, but Kendrick has never been a performer — and Tyler's teasing all but dubs K.Dot this year's headliner!!!