Tyler, The Creator Releasing New Album on Monday, Not Friday

Tyler, The Creator is bucking the system and dropping his next album on his own terms ... his new album “Chromakopia” is coming at the top of the week, as opposed to the music industry's generic Friday release dates!!!

The Grammy Award-winning rap star popped the lid off his first single "St. Chroma" and new merch line Thursday ... showcasing a Dr. Doom-ish masked Tyler leading a legion of cloaked soldiers through a dystopian wasteland as he warbles bars on a grungy beat.

Tyler donned the same mask for the "Chromakopia" album cover, which he revealed would be coming on MONDAY, October 28. You get the entire week to enjoy the album!!!

His art has a reputation for going the extra mile, even as the young leader of Odd Future.

If you recall his Camp Flog Gnaw interview with Nardwuar around this time last year, he frowned down on silly rapper interviews ... Tyler feels Friday release dates -- at midnight of all times -- have caused audiences to listen passively to new projects at parties.