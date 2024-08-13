Tyler, The Creator Says Music Biz Is Confusing Meme Makers For Musicians

Tyler, The Creator knows his opinion on today's hip hop will ruffle some feathers ... but he can't hold his tongue -- he says a ton of today's rappers aren't pushing out good music.

All these TikTok MCs keep making "meme" records!!!

The Grammy-winning rap star revealed his thoughts on an upcoming episode of Mav Carter's "The Mavericks" podcast, where he complained about the lack of quality control in the music industry and the media covering it.

Tyler scoffed at artists who openly brag about only caring about making money, and not the hip hop art form he loved so much he made it his profession.

He also scolded publications that overhype every little item on social media timelines -- effectively making it harder for legit artists, like himself, to get attention when they release music.

Earlier this year, Candace Owens called out a hip hop outlet for heavily embellishing the impact of Ice Spice's "Fart" song -- seems like Tyler's also had enough of the fluffy articles.