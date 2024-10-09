Tyler, The Creator Changes Lyric, Says 'F*** Elon Musk' at ACL Fest

Tyler, The Creator had a change of heart -- and change of transmission -- toward Elon Musk during a recent performance, dissing the Tesla CEO in front of thousands of fans!!!

The Grammy winner shut down ACL Festival 2024 last weekend, and folks captured his new rendition of the 2017 "Flower Boy" track "911/Mr. Lonely" ... Tyler flipped the lyrics from "Sucks you can't gas me up / Shout out to Elon" to simply say "F*** Elon!!!"

Tyler, the creator changing the 911 lyric to “fuck Elon” is the best news today… the only dated line in Flower Boy is now fixed, god bless pic.twitter.com/18UurkyO8r — Oli (@Grandprixoli) October 7, 2024 @Grandprixoli

He didn't miss a beat or slip up the delivery ... the lyric switch could have been pre-planned -- or Tyler meant it with every fiber of his soul in the moment!!!

Times have definitely changed from the days leading up to that "Flower Boy" track. Just a year before it dropped, Tyler thanked Elon for pissing off the rich oil tycoons around the world with his electric car boom ... on Twitter, years before Elon bought it.

You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain ... and Tyler has that 'Dark Knight' feeling.