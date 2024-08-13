Donald Trump Appears to Lisp During Elon Musk X Interview

The X interview between Donald Trump and Elon Musk went off with a big hitch -- the interview was delayed for nearly an hour because of tech issues -- but it was what appeared to be a lisp by 45 that stole the show ... at least on social media.

It was almost cartoon-like, as Trump sounded like he was slurring his words, but it came off like a not-so-subtle lisp.

Some folks are passing it off to the technical problems that dogged the interview from the jump. One person called it "audio compression." Others thought it might be evidence he just had dental work.

People online had a field day, comparing DT to Daffy Duck, Sylvester the Cat and Mike Tyson.

It's odd, for sure. Trump hasn't had a lisp ever ... as far as we can tell.

Whatever it was ... it was definitely noticeable.