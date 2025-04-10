Travis Scott Attends Clippers Game Before Huge Coachella Performance

Travis Scott got some R&R before his highly anticipated Coachella set by catching the L.A. Clippers game on Wednesday -- and unlike past experiences, he had no issues with security this time.

Celebrities flocked to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood for the Clippers' home contest against the Houston Rockets ... including names like Floyd Mayweather, Draya Michele, Steve Ballmer and La Flame himself.

Scott -- a Rockets fan -- was courtside with his Cactus Jack artist Sheck Wes ... and while he had great seats for the outing, we take it he was also thinking about closing down the massive music festival on Saturday.

We broke the story in November -- Scott was among the biggest names picked to perform in Indio for 2025 Coachella ... and he promised to bring new music to his time slot.

This is the first time Scott has appeared at Coachella since 2017. He was dropped from the 2022 lineup in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

The night out is also months after Scott's run-in with an Intuit Dome security guard at another Clippers game.

Scott, 33, was leaving his seat and heading off the court when a staffer grabbed him. Travis quickly pulled his arm away and continued to walk.

#NBA security didn’t recognize Travis Scott and grabbed him by his jacket at the Lakers vs Clippers game 💀 pic.twitter.com/taimspnJvD — VZN (@vznfeed) February 6, 2025 @vznfeed

Our sources told us the staffer was from a third-party employee who was hired to work the game and didn't see Scott's floor credentials.

The Clippers reached out to Scott and apologized for the confusion.

Luckily, everything went smoothly this time ... so he'll be festival-ready for Saturday.