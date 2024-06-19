Justin Timberlake Rumors Put to Bed During Clipse Return

We Never Had a Problem with JT!!!

Pusha T and No Malice are officially a duo again -- the Clipse rappers are rolling out their first new music since 2009, and they're finally addressing a rumored beef with Justin Timberlake.

Pharrell Williams orchestrated Louis Vuitton's Men's Summer '25 show for Paris Fashion Week, and featured his latest production ... Clipse's new song "Birds Don't Sing" costarring John Legend.

In an interview with Vulture, the Virginia rappers decided to eulogize their recently deceased parents ... Pusha's verse is dedicated to their mother and Malice's bars are for their father.

They were also confronted with the longstanding rumor about them being in a feud with Justin ... after Pharrell stalled out producing for JT after his first album.

Clipse and JT were previously labelmates at Jive Records and were featured in 2002 on his debut solo single "Like I Love You."

But, when Pharrell and Jive clashed, their collabs slowed until the label became obsolete.

Pusha explained they were shelved artists during the time and weren't linking with anyone at the time -- so, it wasn't a Justin thing, it was an overall label thing.

Pharrell completely produced their comeback album and while they're keeping the guest appearances secret, given recent events, a JT reunion would make all the sense in the world!!!