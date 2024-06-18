Justin Timberlake Still Planning to Perform in Chicago ... Despite DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake isn't shying away from the spotlight following his DWI arrest -- in fact, he's stepping right into it later this week ... 'cause he's all set to perform in the Windy City.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... JT will, in fact, perform in Chicago starting Friday -- which kicks off two tour dates there in town that were previously scheduled. We're told Justin has every intention to hit the stage in Chi-Town for both Friday and Saturday's shows.

No word on whether Justin will address the DWI arrest -- directly or indirectly -- but at the very least, we're told his fans can expect their regularly scheduled programming from him.

In other words ... JT will do his full-blown show at the United Center, and from the sounds of it -- it'll look like every other concert he's been doing of late ... which have been elaborate.

As we've seen in recent weeks ... Justin has used a floating stage that moves while in the air -- with a suspended JT standing on top and staying fixed to the structure. It's pretty neat.

The one thing we don't know about his touring plans is whether he's going to hit NYC next week ... as he has two dates in the Big Apple on Tuesday and Wednesday, including other shows going into the end of June and trickling into July.

Of course, the New York dates are pertinent since he was just arrested there -- but, presumably ... he'll pop up for those dates as well. If he's doing Chicago so soon after the arrest ... it stands to reason he'd attend the other shows in other cities too, even NYC.

At this point, Justin hasn't publicly talked about the arrest -- we know he's been arraigned on a DWI charge as well as other traffic charges ... and that he spent the night in jail.

He also posed for this mug shot while in custody -- and it certainly paints a picture.

Fortunately, Justin wasn't injured during this whole ordeal ... and neither was anybody else. While it might not be the best look -- there's really no reason not to get on with the show outside of embarrassment, perhaps ... and for now, we're told it's all systems a go.

Justin's been on tour since April -- on the heels of dropping a new album -- and he has dates scheduled all the way through September ... with the latter shows taking him overseas.

