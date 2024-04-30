Justin Timberlake's Rotating Floating Stage Impresses Concertgoers

Play video content X/@austin_r_ogers/@Hoda_one

Justin Timberlake kicked off his new tour this week -- and his stage is already the talk of the town ... 'cause it defies the laws of physics Newton worked so hard to confirm!

JT debuted an awesome set design Monday for the first show of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour -- which officially got under at the inaugural stop in Vancouver, BC ... wowing the crowd at Rogers Arena with a massive floating stage for his performance of "Mirrors."

Check it out ... Justin is strapped into a safety harness as the elevated platform rocks back and forth -- letting concertgoers take it all in at various angles and vantage points.

The end of this particular number was equally impressive ... as the singer was filmed walking backwards as the stage folded into an upright position. Clearly, JT ain't afraid of heights!!!

The elevated set was used on more than one occasion during the show ... as Justin's face was projected onto the platform during his performance of "SexyBack," setting a futuristic tone for the tour.

The singer certainly pulled out all the stops for this world tour ... and yes, if you feel like you've seen something like this before in a musical setting -- your eyes aren't deceiving you.

Play video content

Of course, the one artist that came to mind for this floating stage was none other than Kanye West -- who famously implemented a similar design years ago while he was touring.

Granted, Justin's stage is slightly more impressive ... because it moves and turns a helluva lot more -- something that certainly dazzled the audience who got to see it for the first time ever.

As you know ... Justin is now touring after releasing his latest album, and this will run through the end of the year. We've heard there's a lot of interest from promoters to get an *NSYNC tour together ... but that's probably not gonna happen until JT can wrap up this current thing.

Based on how cool his show looks on his own -- you can only imagine what they would possibly do with all the other guys ... if anything this only wetting people's boy band appetite.