Justin Timberlake Celebrates Album Release with Jessica Biel and *NSYNC

Justin Timberlake hosted a star-studded listening party to celebrate the launch of his sixth studio album -- and it's safe to say the singer pulled out all the stops for the event.

Justin closed down West Hollywood hot spot Dan Tana's for the album release party, which kicked off around 8 PM with a dinner for friends, family, and, yes ... members of *NSYNC.

But the fun didn't stop there ... as JT also invited a slew of other celeb friends to swing by after to give a listen to his new album, titled "Everything I Thought It Was." In the video, you can see Dan Tana's packed to the brim with all the notable faces there to celebrate Justin's success.

The celebration came a day after Justin's free, one-night show in L.A. ... where he reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates to debut a new collaboration featured on the new album.

As we reported ... the mini set came together quickly, as sources told us Justin asked his former bandmates on Sunday to participate in the concert. The group only had one day of rehearsal ... as they got together Tuesday to run things through before Wednesday's show.

And we're glad they did -- fans have been clamoring for a reunion ever since they appeared together at the MTV VMAs ... where they didn't perform, and simply presented an award to Taylor Swift.