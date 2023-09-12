NSYNC Reunites on VMA Stage, Taylor Swift Gushes Over Boy Band

Play video content MTV

Fans went nuts as the 5 members of *NSYNC all got together Tuesday to present the award for best pop video. Nicki Minaj introduced them as they walked out to "Bye Bye Bye," the song behind their first VMA win back in the day.

Taylor was going full fangirl as the fellas took the stage, and then she ended up winning for her hit song, "Anti-Hero."

Lance even gave Taylor a friendship bracelet as she hugged every band member on stage ... and she used part of her acceptance speech to gush over *NSYNC.

It's the first time the guys have been together at the MTV VMAs since way back in 2013 ... and the first time they've all been together for a public appearance since a stop on Ellen a few years back.

Of course, the timing makes a lot of sense, as the guys are rolling out a single for the upcoming 'Trolls' movie ... talk about some good promotion.

Unfortunately, no performance from the guys ... but you gotta imagine the warm reception makes the thought of a reunion tour that much more enticing.