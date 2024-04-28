Live Nation, AEG bidding On *NSYNC Reunion Stadium Tour After Fan Demand

*NSYNC's appearances over the last year have stirred up so much excitement that two major tour promoters are bidding on a possible reunion stadium tour ... convinced the group could pack stadiums and be one for the history books.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... both Live Nation and AEG have thrown their hats in the ring, reaching out to the members of the popular boy band just a couple weeks ago to let the guys know they're down to explore the idea of a tour.

We're told their interest was piqued, especially after witnessing the love and support the group received last year when they reunited for a song in the latest 'Trolls' movie.

Our sources say the buzz surrounding their 2023 MTV VMAs appearance and their surprise cameo at Justin Timberlake's L.A. show in March was the icing on the cake for the promoters.

Our sources say both promoters have presented the group with some serious financial numbers, although they would not be specific.

Our sources say the group is mulling over the offers, but we're told no decisions are close to being made. If the reunion stadium tour were to happen, it wouldn't be until 2025.

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone have been expressing their enthusiasm for a reunion. Remember, JT is currently focused on his solo music endeavors with his new album and 2024 tour, which doesn't wrap until December.