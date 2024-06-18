Justin Timberlake Arrested in New York

Justin Timberlake got lit up by cops in New York -- and it all stems from what we're told is some sort of traffic incident ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Sag Harbor Police Department tells us the singer is currently in custody at their station -- although it's unclear what exactly for ... as SHPD wouldn't disclose more information at this time.

We're told a release is forthcoming that'll shed more light on the situation -- but sources with direct knowledge tell us this pertains to something Justin did while driving early Tuesday morning.

Our sources say Justin went to meet friends at a hotel Monday night in Sag Harbor for dinner -- and at around 12:30 AM, we're told he got into his car to drive back to where he was staying ... only to be pulled over as soon he started driving.

In any case ... our sources say this is merely a traffic violation that he's up against -- but again, we don't know exactly what he might've been booked for at this point. As you may know ... Justin is on tour at the moment -- he was last performing in Miami on June 15.