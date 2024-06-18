Justin Timberlake Mug Shot Released After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake is now a member of the celebrity mug shot club ... as his booking photo from jail has been released following his DWI arrest -- and he certainly looks bleary-eyed.

TMZ has obtained JT's mug shot -- released by Sag Harbor PD -- and it's certainly one for the books ... Justin is stoic here, not smiling and with an expressionless face as the camera flashed. His eyes are wide ... and he definitely looks like he's not happy to be there.

Play video content 6/17/23 Hamptons.com

The singer was arrested on Monday evening after being pulled over by police in Sag Harbor, NY for driving while intoxicated. In a police report obtained by TMZ ... cops say they first spotted Justin after he blew through a stop sign. JT sparked further concern after his gray BMW UT was allegedly swerving on the road.

Per the doc, Justin had left a friend's get-together at the American Hotel, making it a little over a mile before being stopped by the police. While Justin told police he only had one martini, the arresting officers say JT had bloodshot/glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slowed speech, etc.

Justin was given a field sobriety test ... which he failed -- with our sources telling us he then refused to take a breathalyzer test. The cops slapped cuffs on Justin ... and sources tell us his friends tried to intervene on his behalf -- to no avail.

Justin spent the night in jail and was arraigned the next morning ... he was photographed exiting the courthouse with his attorney, Ed Burke, Jr.

Play video content TMZ Studios

The NSYNC alum's wife, actress Jessica Biel, has yet to address her hubby's arrest ... but she's been busy filming her new show, "The Better Sister" in NYC. Ditto for Justin, BTW.