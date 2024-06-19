Justin Timberlake Welcome Back at Hotel Where He Drank Before DWI Bust

Justin Timberlake isn't losing any luster in the Hamptons with his DWI arrest -- the posh hotel where he drank before getting busted says the singer's legal issues won't prevent him from getting a table or a room.

As we've reported ... JT was dining with friends at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, NY Monday night before getting arrested for allegedly driving drunk. He told cops he'd only had one martini before getting behind the wheel.

Ted Conklin, owner of The American Hotel, tells TMZ ... the property will welcome Justin back with open arms and they have no plans to ban him -- mainly because he was a model customer while there.

Ted says Justin was a "great guest and a nice guy."

Of course, he's also a big celeb who was hanging out in an area known as a summer hot spot for the rich and famous. Not shockingly, the hotel owner says they respect their clients' privacy.

There were reports Justin was intoxicated at the hotel and downing other people's drinks at the bar. We asked Ted about that, and he wouldn't get into any details of Justin's visit ... except to say the restaurant did not overserve him, and the staff acted properly.

Justin was in his gray BMW SUV when he left the get-together with friends at the hotel. Cops say they observed him blow a stop sign and swerve on the road, and that's when he got pulled over.

The hotel is around the corner from the local police station.

Although, cops say Justin claimed he'd only had one drink, the arresting officers claim he reeked of alcohol, had slowed speech and bloodshot/glassy eyes. He spent the night in jail before his arraignment and release Tuesday morning.

