Future Upset Kendrick Lamar Cut Him From 'Big 3' on His Own Song

Future and Metro Boomin were named GQ's 2024 Hitmakers of the Year ... but Mr. Hendrix isn't completely satisfied.

If Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole make up the "Big 3" of rap, how's he supposed to be called chopped liver and not take it as BEEF?!?

That was the question Future floated regarding his own No. 1 song "Like That," which Kendrick hijacked when he rapped, "Motherf*** the Big 3, n****, it's just big ME!!!"

In the GQ interview, Future griped ... "I'm supposed to be the one who gets mad; I'm still confused about that. Nobody cares what I think. That's what was so f****d up about the s***. To the point where I'm so player that I ain't even said anything to the public about how I feel about it.

"Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So y'all just forgot about me, I ain't part of this Big Three, I'm nobody on my song, man."

Even more surprising ... Future says he has no issues with Drake and even joked he was oblivious about the battle. Drake echoed that vibe on his "Family Matters" track.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"There was a beef?" F asked GQ with a "smirk" ... "I didn't even know there was a beef. I didn't even know they had nothing going on. I ain't never participated in rap battles, man."