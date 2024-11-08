Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss 'Not Like Us' Gets Song of the Year Grammy Nom

The 2025 Grammy Nominations were announced Friday and as expected, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is being considered for some of the biggest honors!!!

Kendrick's monster diss record against Drake raked in 5 nominations ... Song and Record of The Year, Best Rap Song and Performance, and Best Music Video -- the last nom being a double win for K. Dot.

He co-directed the visual with Dave Free!!!

It's no surprise Kendrick is set to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show ... "Not Like Us" is the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart with 21 weeks at the top ... in addition to debuting on top of the Hot 100.

It's wild to think Kendrick could go down in history for calling Drake a pedophile on digital wax -- but, if you remember, we caught up with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. right after the song took off and he had a hunch Grammy voters would be leaning toward it.

The Grammys go down Sunday, Feb. 2 in L.A. -- a week before Kendrick takes the Super Bowl stage.