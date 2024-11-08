Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss 'Not Like Us' Gets Song of the Year Grammy Nom

Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' Drake Diss Big Deal For Grammys 2025!!!

kendrick lamar drake grammy nlu
Getty Composite

The 2025 Grammy Nominations were announced Friday and as expected, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is being considered for some of the biggest honors!!!

Kendrick's monster diss record against Drake raked in 5 nominations ... Song and Record of The Year, Best Rap Song and Performance, and Best Music Video -- the last nom being a double win for K. Dot.

He co-directed the visual with Dave Free!!!

Kendrick Lamar's Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Kendrick Lamar On Stage!!! Launch Gallery
Getty

It's no surprise Kendrick is set to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show ... "Not Like Us" is the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart with 21 weeks at the top ... in addition to debuting on top of the Hot 100.

062424-harvey-mason-jr-kal
IT'S ALL ART
TMZ.com

It's wild to think Kendrick could go down in history for calling Drake a pedophile on digital wax -- but, if you remember, we caught up with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. right after the song took off and he had a hunch Grammy voters would be leaning toward it.

090924_tv_clips_lil_wayne_kal
SUPER BOWL SNUB???
TMZ.com

The Grammys go down Sunday, Feb. 2 in L.A. -- a week before Kendrick takes the Super Bowl stage.

He's already the frontrunner for 2025 Rapper of the Year -- and it hasn't even started!!!

related articles