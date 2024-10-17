Kendrick Lamar Dubs Doechii 'Hardest' Rapper Out Right Now

Doechii's The Hardest Rapper Out Right Now!!! 🐊

Kendrick Lamar is placing his hip hop bets on Doechii as the top dawg of rap ... may be a little bias with her being TDE and all 🤏🏾 -- but he said what he said!!!

The 2024 Rap King just snatched up the majority of BET Hip Hop Awards but gave Doechii the credit as "the hardest out" of all of today's rappers on Thursday!!!

Rap master debaters assemble ... Trina recently told us it's GloRilla who's No. 1, but any way you slice it, the consensus has been women are crushing the rap game right now.

K. Dot included a reptile emoji in the post to let everyone his decision was made due to her critically acclaimed project "Alligator Bites Never Heal," which dropped in August.

Kendrick's coveted co-sign was woven into pgLang's latest wave of CashApp infomercials directed by filmmaker Calmatic ... co-starring Doechii, rapper XavierTV and actor Lamine Diop.

Doechii also got props from Katy Perry this year, which speaks to her versatility as an artist ... but K. Dot hasn't been stingy sharing love all the same.

