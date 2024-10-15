Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Trina Crowns GloRilla as Female Rapper Who Impresses Her the Most

Trina Hip Hop Is Owned By Women Especially GloRilla!!! 👑 Yeah Glo!

Trina is exceptionally proud of today's women-driven hip hop establishment -- she was one of the female rappers who helped establish the order!!!

The Diamond Princess joined TMZ Live on Tuesday and couldn't gush enough about the wave of female rappers dominating the spotlight and their newfound camaraderie -- especially in the case of GloRilla ... Trina says Glo has flat-out impressed her the most this year!!!

BIG YEAR FOR WOMEN
Trina remembers a time when female rappers weren't all that chummy -- but those times have changed.

Glo recruited her last year for their "Nut Quick (Remix)" collab and Trina told us the Memphis starlet has been on fire ever since. Get 'em, Glo!

She's been loving GloRilla's new album and gave her props for blazing Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" tour, where Glo also shared stage time with her "cousin" Cardi B.

052224_meg_cardi_kal May 2024
BRINGING BACK WAP

Both Trina and GloRilla will be performing on the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards stage tonight to show the guys how it's done.

