Trina Crowns GloRilla as Female Rapper Who Impresses Her the Most

Trina is exceptionally proud of today's women-driven hip hop establishment -- she was one of the female rappers who helped establish the order!!!

The Diamond Princess joined TMZ Live on Tuesday and couldn't gush enough about the wave of female rappers dominating the spotlight and their newfound camaraderie -- especially in the case of GloRilla ... Trina says Glo has flat-out impressed her the most this year!!!

Trina remembers a time when female rappers weren't all that chummy -- but those times have changed.

Glo recruited her last year for their "Nut Quick (Remix)" collab and Trina told us the Memphis starlet has been on fire ever since. Get 'em, Glo!

She's been loving GloRilla's new album and gave her props for blazing Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" tour, where Glo also shared stage time with her "cousin" Cardi B.

