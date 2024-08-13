Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Latto Crowns Lil Kim and Herself the G.O.A.T. Female Rappers

Latto is confirming once and for all, Lil Kim is the greatest female rapper to ever do it -- but make no mistake, she's chasing down the Queen Bee's legacy!!!

The Notorious K.I.M. got her flowers from Latto when the latter sat down with Complex -- but Latto's BFF and eye of Drake's affection, Brooklyn Nikole, is also puckering up her lips to declare her bestie is the G.O.A.T.

Latto didn't deny she feels goated, especially with the "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" album she released last week being well received -- but admitted, realistically, Kim is ahead of her in the rap rankings.

Latto and Kim crossed paths a couple of years ago, but the Atlanta rapper came into the game singing Nicki Minaj's praises as inspiration for her career.

Interesting that she's now crowning Nicki's nemesis, but remember ... Latto and Nicki had a grand fallout in 2022 that was peppered with subliminal diss tracks.

It ain't hard to tell Latto is serious about her craft ... she also made her way to Spotify's RapCaviar podcast, where she tells Sexyy Red and Flo Milli that the women are bringing diversity to the hip hop game ... while the dudes are keeping it basic.

That's been the sentiment for some time, but Joe Budden has been keeping tabs in anticipation of the women's downfall.

