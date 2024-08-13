Latto Crowns Lil Kim and Herself the G.O.A.T. Female Rappers

Latto is confirming once and for all, Lil Kim is the greatest female rapper to ever do it -- but make no mistake, she's chasing down the Queen Bee's legacy!!!

The Notorious K.I.M. got her flowers from Latto when the latter sat down with Complex -- but Latto's BFF and eye of Drake's affection, Brooklyn Nikole, is also puckering up her lips to declare her bestie is the G.O.A.T.

Latto & Brooklyn let us know who their GOAT Female Rapper is 👀 pic.twitter.com/54JlqfPlru — Complex (@Complex) August 13, 2024 @Complex

So, we've got a G.O.A.T.-off?

Latto didn't deny she feels goated, especially with the "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" album she released last week being well received -- but admitted, realistically, Kim is ahead of her in the rap rankings.

G.O.A.T.-off over.

Latto and Kim crossed paths a couple of years ago, but the Atlanta rapper came into the game singing Nicki Minaj's praises as inspiration for her career.

Interesting that she's now crowning Nicki's nemesis, but remember ... Latto and Nicki had a grand fallout in 2022 that was peppered with subliminal diss tracks.

The Gold Standard discussion featuring Latto, Sexyy Red & Flo Milli premieres tomorrow at 12pm ET/ 9am PT on our IG and Spotify’s YouTube https://t.co/Tf35kC4Ilq pic.twitter.com/41UJfFW2vU — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) August 13, 2024 @RapCaviar

It ain't hard to tell Latto is serious about her craft ... she also made her way to Spotify's RapCaviar podcast, where she tells Sexyy Red and Flo Milli that the women are bringing diversity to the hip hop game ... while the dudes are keeping it basic.