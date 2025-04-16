Wallo267 Explains Saving Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Bridge

Play video content TMZ.com

"Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast co-host Wallo267 recently convinced a man NOT to leap to his death from a bridge ... a wild moment that also aligns with his motivational nature.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Wallo in Beverly Hills this week and he addressed the incident for the first time publicly!!!

Wallo tells us he had just landed home in Philly, and as he was driving home from the airport he spotted a huge police presence on a bridge.

He quickly learned a man who crashed his car at the scene was ready to end it all after being deluged with depression over the death of his mother and a niece.

Wallo says he was able to successfully approach the man, and with the help of the responding officers, they FaceTimed a few relatives of the man and eased his mind.

Most people would have just whipped out their phones or let the police handle it, but Wallo tells us "he had the complexion for the connection" ... meaning he felt his presence as a Black man would help turn the tide.

Wallo was right ... the man's family eventually arrived on the scene and secured his safety.

Wallo was in communication with the family afterwards, and it sounds like the road to healing has begun!!!

Everything Wallo and his cousin/'MDWOG' co-host Gillie Da Kid put their energy into these days goes into uplifting the community ... if you remember, BigXthaPlug told us he only reserved space for Wallo on his now-platinum album "Take Care."

Thankfully, this had a happy ending ... add this as the latest chapter in Wallo's philanthropy.