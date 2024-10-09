BigXthaPlug Blows Off Complex List Snub, Promises Better Music on New Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Texas rhyme-slinger BigXthaPlug didn't lose a wink of sleep over being snubbed from Complex magazine's "20 Best Rappers In Their 20s Right Now" -- the figures in his bank account give him all the pleasant dreams in the world!!!

BigX and his 6ixers rap group had some fun with TMZ Hip Hop in NYC ahead of his upcoming "Take Care" album release.

The platinum-seller tells us flat-out he was aware of the list's existence ... much love to all those other guys, but BigX says he's pocketing more money than them with his independent grind.

In other words, one list doesn't stop his motion!!!

His response was the polar opposite of NLE Choppa's, who nearly blew a gasket in response to not being recognized as one of Complex's young gunners alongside Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, Yeat and Jack Harlow.

The hip hop panelists clearly aren't on the same page these days -- BigX was just crowned Amazon Music Rotation's "Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist in 2024" at a surprise party inside Los Angeles hotspot The Dime last weekend.

Saying there are 25 rising rappers ahead of him with an award like that sounds like a contradiction on someone's part!!!

Though, BigX says he's been too busy stacking his bread like a bakery and hasn't gotten around to making many rap game friends ... his album only has 1 feature!!!