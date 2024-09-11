LL Cool J and Eminem Recreate Classic Hip Hop Covers In 'Murdergram Deux' Video

LL Cool J and Eminem finally joined forces on a collab after years of plotting -- and decided the song needed a motion-picture-level music video that brings hip hop's old-school aesthetic to the forefront!!!

On Wednesday, LL debuted his and Em's "Murdergram Deux" video from his new album, "The Force" ... and the two rap legends have no problem showing their age, highlighting core elements of hip hop, such as knowledge, graffiti and most of all -- emceeing!!!

The JakeTheShooter-directed video reimagines the scenery from LL's 1987 "Bigger & Deffer" album cover ... and while Queens Blvd may have undergone some changes over time, LL still looks the same!!!

LL donated the red Audi 5000 from the "BAD" photoshoot to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a few years ago -- and the "Murdergram Deux" committee also has ties ... LL, Em and the song's producer Q-Tip have all been inducted over the years!!!

The first "Murdergram" influenced an 18-year-old Eminem when he was just a lowly battle rapper hoping to make a name for himself in Detroit ... and he's always been vocal about how the elders paved the way for his own wild and lucrative career.

The Shade45 boss also paid his homages forward to Big Daddy Kane when he raps, "Now women treat me like B.D.K. the king and they feed me grapes / Either way, I got more on my plate than an all you can eat buffet" ... while replicating the shoot of the 1988 album, "Long Live The Kane."

Play video content TMZ.com