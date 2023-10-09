Juicy J and Wallo267 Call for Change in Hip Hop After Drake Album Release

Drake's new album is projected to basically go Gold in a week, but several people within the music industry still aren't convinced his sound is the right direction for the genre.

On Monday, both Juicy J and Wallo blasted the current state of rap from their respective angles -- the Three 6 Mafia rapper skewered hip hop's plummeting stats while the Million Dollarz Game cohost called for industry power players to simply step up their music game.

According to the latest report he read, Juicy says rap music sales are down 40% ... and it's up to rappers, producers, composers and engineers alike to reroute the course.

Juicy thinks industry power players need a big pow-pow on the subject, because everyone's finances are in jeopardy. Remember, the genre went a full year without a #1 Billboard hit!!!

Wallo thinks fans have grown weary of themes of murder, jewelry and cash always tied to the rapper's lyrics.

He also believes recruiting a superstar for a feature isn't the winning formula it used to be, and stressed the need for rappers to actually be good at... well, rapping!!!

Rap's sinking ship has become a popular narrative ... Xzibit, along with his Midwest counterpart Layzie Bone, recently voiced very similar complaints.