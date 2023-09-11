Doja Cat Lands Rap's First #1 Hit in Over a Year with 'Paint the Town Red'

Doja Cat is one of hip hop's saviors, at least on the commercial front ... her track, "Paint the Town Red" is the culture's first Billboard No. 1 song in over a year!!!

The bouncy demon-praising bop topped the Billboard Hot 100 Monday, marking the first rap song since Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" made history debuting at the top of the chart in August 2022.

Doja and Nicki's collab "Say So" also hit number one back in 2020.

Artists can only dream of having this type of momentum going into an album release, especially when the stakes are high.

Doja's 4th album "Scarlet" drops on September 22 ... the same day as Drake's "For My Dogs." The battle for the audience's eardrums will be intense!!!

Doja appears looks to have partied enough for the Hot 100 milestone and then some ... burning up NYFW events with her future tour mates Ice Spice and Doechii last night.

