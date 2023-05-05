Doja Cat Gets New Bat Skeleton Tattoo After Unveiling Monster Ink

Doja Cat is raising eyebrows with her taste in tattoos, lately ... and the brand new ink on her back -- a huge bat skeleton -- is sure to do the same!

Doja posted a series of shots Thursday, flaunting her new back tat, and just to complete the motif, her caption also included the bat emoji and got kinda deep ... in a batty way.

It appears to be a quote from an animal symbolism website that reads ... "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."

Hmm ... no mention of rabies or coronaviruses.

Of course, the new tat comes less than a month after Doja showed off a demonic-looking monster tatted on her forearm ... which had some folks concerned about the singer.

However, DC quickly responded by essentially saying screw the haters and conspiracy theories -- "If ur calling me demonic honestly werk cuz like i love that u ate fr."

She also posted more photos of the creature with a passage explaining it's based on an illustration from a 17th-century book by Italian philosopher Fortunio Liceti.

Learn something new every day! Or, as Doja put it, "Your fear is not my problem."