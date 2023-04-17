Doja Cat Previews New Rap Album with Snippets, Explains 'Demonic' Tattoo

Play video content Instagram / @dojacat

Doja Cat was in an upbeat, trolling mood Monday when she gave her followers the tiniest music preview imaginable of her upcoming rap album.

A giggling Doja went live on IG and breezed through 25 tracks ... but only played 2-second snippets of each song, barely giving the opening chords time to breathe and never letting a beat fully drop.

It might sound like a torturous exercise, but her audience ate it up anyway ... as did Rich The Kid, who's dying to guest on the album!!!

The song array sounded diverse, indeed, but fans won't be able to know for sure until she pops the lid off the project ... which is tentatively being called "Hellmouth."

Doja also addressed her new tattoo of a half-female, half-mythological creature, and after seeing pics, many fans are labeling it demonic.

The portrait actually comes from Italian physician Fortunio Liceti’s 1616 artwork "De Monstris" a.k.a. "monsters" and Doja explained most of her tats are simply an appreciation of the art and have no real meaning to her.

