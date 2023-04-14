Doja Cat Displays Witty Rap Skills On SZA's 'Kill Bill (Remix)'

Doja Cat made good on her promise to refashion her career as a straight-laced rapper on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" on Friday ... marking their first pairing since they won a Grammy together last year!!!

The song is dedicated to scorned lovers worldwide and Doja provides a toxic touch with bars like, "I'm in a funk, so I bought a bouquet of roses/And cut 'em up at your doorstep, your new neighborhood is gorgeous" ... and continues to play out much like a throwback Eminem verse. 😈

Doja previously vowed to tighten up her rap résumé after perusing through fan comments ... but she also changes her mind a lot, so we'll just have to wait and hear.

i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023 @DojaCat

SZA's album "S.O.S." has been crushing the game ... it spent a total of 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since being released last December.

The duo's "Kiss Me More" duet won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys — but Doja's rapping rapping on this track ... and SZA's album shattered Whitney Houston's long-running Billboard record on the R&B side.