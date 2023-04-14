Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Doja Cat Displays Witty Rap Skills On SZA's 'Kill Bill (Remix)'

Doja Cat Rapping with Ex-GF Tendencies ... On SZA's 'Kill Bill' Remix!!!

4/14/2023 8:26 AM PT
Doja Cat, SZA
Getty

Doja Cat made good on her promise to refashion her career as a straight-laced rapper on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" on Friday ... marking their first pairing since they won a Grammy together last year!!!

The song is dedicated to scorned lovers worldwide and Doja provides a toxic touch with bars like, "I'm in a funk, so I bought a bouquet of roses/And cut 'em up at your doorstep, your new neighborhood is gorgeous" ... and continues to play out much like a throwback Eminem verse. 😈

Doja previously vowed to tighten up her rap résumé after perusing through fan comments ... but she also changes her mind a lot, so we'll just have to wait and hear.

SZA's album "S.O.S." has been crushing the game ... it spent a total of 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since being released last December.

The duo's "Kiss Me More" duet won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys — but Doja's rapping rapping on this track ... and SZA's album shattered Whitney Houston's long-running Billboard record on the R&B side.

They better get the categories straight for the next show!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later