Doja Cat Alleged Death Threat Triggers Criminal Investigation

Doja Cat, the "Say So" singer, is saying "hell no" to an alleged threat made on her life.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sources tell TMZ ... Doja was in a private chat earlier this week with some fans, when one guy started getting weird and Doja gave him the boot.

We're told the man, who law enforcement says lives outside California, did not take kindly to getting kicked out of the chatroom ... because our sources say he then got back in to the chat and threatened to kill Doja and claimed he would see her soon.

Our sources say Doja called police ... and cops took a report for a criminal threat.

We're told the Los Angeles County Sheriff is now investigating.