Nicki Minaj Makes History with No. 1 'Super Freaky Girl' Song

1st Woman Since Lauryn Hill To Debut At No. 1

Nicki Minaj's new song "Super Freaky Girl" is now officially historic, shooting to the top of the charts, with the most pure sales of any track released in 2022.

The song makes the diamond-selling artist the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill's iconic song "Doo Wop (That Thing)" hit big back in 1998.

You did it 🥹 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2022 @NICKIMINAJ

On Monday, Nicki celebrated her 1st No. 1 with her fans, the Barbz ... crediting their everlasting fandom for pushing the song past the works of Lizzo, Future and Harry Styles.

"Super Freaky Girl" serves as Nicki's first solo No. 1 hit ... having scored a pair previously with 6ix9ine and Doja Cat.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.