Juicy J's Straitjacket Banned From TV Amid Mental Health Campaign

Juicy J is willing to go to any extreme to combat the country's mental health crisis ... even if it means dressing like an escapee to help him get the message across!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with the Three 6 Mafia legend Tuesday in NYC as he promoted his new book, "Chronicles of the Juice Man," which he co-wrote with author Soren Baker.

Juicy had planned on taking 'GMA' by storm in a straitjacket and Hannibal Lector mask ... but says someone at the show or the network labeled his outfit a no-go, and he had to change.

Tackling mental health issues has been on Juicy's mind all year.

His last project, "Mental Trillness," was dedicated to the cause, and he's also been vocal about targeting substance abuse in the wake of his longtime friend Gangsta Boo's accidental OD death.

Juicy tells us his straitjacket look was intended to let people know they don't have to do anything crazy to seek help, and he's urging fans to use the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline if they're suffering.