Juicy J to Pay Tribute to Gangsta Boo On New 'Mental Trillness' Mixtape

Juicy J is turning his pain from losing his fallen Three 6 Mafia comrade Gangsta Boo into new music ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

The Memphis rap legend is preparing to release his latest mixtape "Mental Trillness" on Friday ... and fans will be delighted to know it samples the late GB's classic track “Where Dem Dollas At” on the Finesse2Tymes-featured "Work Out."

GB's voice pops again on the track “Follow Home Robbers,” where her verse from her 2014 song "Come Off Dat" song is used to complete the record.

Juicy, DJ Paul, Crunchy Black, and the rest of the Three 6 crew have been in mourning since GB's death on New Year's Day -- due to a purported drug overdose -- and he's now using his music to prevent fans from experiencing their own downfalls.

Juicy created the “Mental Trillness" mantra for listeners who are fighting "frustration, depression, confusion, drug abuse, relationship problems" etc. in an effort to get them closer to the healing stage.