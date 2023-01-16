DJ Paul Clarifies Gangsta Boo Funeral Claims, Wants People To Move On

Play video content Instagram / @djpaulkom

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul is clarifying some things following his now-viral response to missing Gangsta Boo's funeral, but tells TMZ Hip Hop he was still on the frontlines when it mattered the most.

In a statement, the Oscar-award-winning rapper confirmed his absence, but did admit to helping foot the bill.

He says, "The fact that I had to even address negative things being said behind the scenes is really bothersome, I spearheaded the planning and paid for the majority of Boo’s funeral. Others reached out to assist as their way of showing Boo love. It was only right to include them, as we all loved Boo."

We're told others such as Juicy J, 8Ball & MJG, and other kin all chipped in for the services and Paul wants the entire ordeal to be water under the bridge.

He concludes, "I have previously stated why I did not attend the funeral and this is exactly why, as I think bringing the attention is not appropriate. Boo and my relationship was ours alone, she knew (and knows) where my heart was in it. I don't have to explain that to anybody."

Paul let out his fiery Instagram response to fans around 4 AM Sunday morning, Paul explained how his presence at funerals unjustly attracts groupies and freeloaders.

Paul also dug further into the trolls with a history lesson … revealing he discovered Gangsta Boo as a teenager and oversaw all her top records.

The funeral still had a huge turnout — hundreds of mourners including fellow artists Drumma Boy, La Chat and GloRilla, Hittkidd, Memphitz and Glitter Gloss were among the filled the Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, MS to pay their respects.

Gangsta Boo's close friends Juicy J, Yelawolf and DJ EFN also sent in videos to make up for their absences, clearly wearing their emotions on their sleeves in the clips.