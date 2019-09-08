DJ Paul Says Three 6 Mafia Reunion Tour Could Lead to New Album

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

DJ Paul is ready to tear the club up on the upcoming Three 6 Mafia reunion tour ... and the rapper says if things go well, the group could finally record another album!!!

We got the rapper at LAX and he told us he's excited to get back onstage with his old crew after 19 years apart. DJ Paul says a trio of concerts this fall will be a good barometer for whether the group can get back in the studio and record an album.

Three 6 Mafia is slated to play shows this month and next in Atlanta, New Jersey and just outside their hometown of Memphis. Paul says he can't wait to perform with Juicy J, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black and the rest of the gang.

Fans are clamoring for the "Stay Fly" rappers to drop their 10th studio album ... but DJ Paul says don't hold your breath.